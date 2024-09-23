Las Vegas Aviators walk it off to win season finale against El Paso Chihuahuas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aviators ended their 2024 season on a high note with a walk-off win over the El Paso Chihuahuas on Sunday afternoon.

The Aviators sealed the 6-5 victory in front a a crowd of 9,395, which was the teams 12th sellout at Las Vegas Ballpark this season.

In the first, both teams traded solo home runs, from El Paso's Tirso Ornelas and Vegas' CJ Alexander, to tie things up at one.

The Aviators pulled ahead in the third with two runs but the Chihuahuas once again tied things up with two runs in the top of the fourth.

El Paso pulled ahead with a run in the sixth and a run in the ninth to make it 5-3 heading into the bottom of the ninth.

Joshua Kuroda-Grauer was hit by a pitch followed by back-to-back singles from Brett Harris and Colby Thomas. That loaded the bases for Cooper Bowman, who brought one run in with a sacrifice fly.

Darell Hernaiz then drew a walk to load the bases again. CJ Alexander singled to left field, which brought in the tying run.

Armando Alvarez then singled up the middle to bring in Thomas, who scored the winning run to give Las Vegas their final win of the 2024 season.

The Aviators wrap up the 2024 season with an overall record of 74-75.

While the Aviators' season is over, it won't be the last baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark this season.

On Saturday, the ballpark will host the Triple-A National Championship game, which will feature the winners of the International League and Pacific Coast League.

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys and the Reno Aces are facing off in the Pacific Coast League Championship while the Omaha Storm Chasers and the Columbus Clippers will face each other in the International League Championship.

The winners of those series will come to Las Vegas.

"The Triple-A National Championship Game is a terrific way to finish the Minor League season and we're pleased to host it in one of the premier facilities in professional baseball," said Morgan Sword, MLB's Executive Vice President, Baseball Operations. "We expect another great crowd at Las Vegas Ballpark and appreciate the Las Vegas Aviators for hosting this jewel event once again."