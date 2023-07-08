Las Vegas Aviators tame El Paso Chihuahuas 11-7

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aviators are continuing their winning ways against the El Paso Chihuahuas, which is the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres. They tamed the Chihuahuas by winning 11-7 on Friday night.

The Aviators got things started by plating three in the first inning. Conner Capel was able to reach safely on a fielder's choice. Zack Gelof then singled. With two on board, Kyle McCann singled to score Capel and make it 1-0. Jonah Bride then drew a walk to load the bases for Trenton Brooks. He singled to right to bring in one run while a groundout scored McCann.

It was the duo of Capel and Gelof who scored again in the second. With two outs, Capel singled before Gelof hit a home run to center field.

That’s a two-run homer for #Athletics top prospect Zack Gelof! pic.twitter.com/f5ksxyBGFJ — Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) July 8, 2023

That gave Las Vegas a 5-0 lead through two innings. The Aviators held onto the lead for the rest of the game en route to another win.

In this series, Las Vegas has won three of four contests. Friday night's win improves the team's record to 40-44 on the season. On the season, the team is tied for last place in the Pacific Coast League's Western division with the Sacramento River Cats, who are the Triple-A affiliate for the San Francisco Giants.

The way Triple-A baseball works, the team with the best record after the first and second halves of the season make playoffs. The Reno Aces won the first half and are slated to go to playoffs. The second half of the season began on June 28th. Since then, the Aviators are tied with the River Cats for the best record in the Western Division with both teams posting a 6-4 record.

The Aviators return to Las Vegas Ballpark on July 14. They'll be taking on their in-state rival, the Reno Aces, who are the Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks for a three-game series.

According to the team's calendar, July 14 will be Aviators Polo Shirt night while July 15 will be Looney Tunes Night and the team will be giving away Bugs Bunny bobbleheads.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $13.