Las Vegas Aviators take series over Sacramento

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aviators have claimed another series win after taking down the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. The Aviators won four of the six games at Las Vegas Ballpark, including Sunday's contest.

Las Vegas was facing a five-run deficit to start Sunday's game. However, the Aviators looked to chip away at the lead in the bottom of the third. In front of a crowd of 5,070 people, Tyler Wade got the team on the board with a solo home run to right center field. Darell Hernaiz then singled followed by a home run by Conner Capel. Then it was Carlos Perez's turn to step into the box and he hit a ground ball deep enough to third base that he was able to leg out a double. Kevin Smith was able to reach first on a throwing error, which put Aviators on the corners. A ground out brought Perez in to score to make it 5-4 through three innings.

The Aviators tied things up in the fifth. With two outs, Perez doubled to right and scored on a single from Smith.

The Las Vegas offense came alive in the seventh inning notching six runs on the board as the Aviators batted through the lineup. Wade singled and one out later, Capel drew a walk. A single from Perez brought in Wade while a single from Smith brought in Capel to make it 7-5. When Greg Deichmann drew a walk, that loaded the bases for Max Schuemann who hit a grand slam.

The Las Vegas bullpen didn't allow a run after second inning and sealed another Aviators victory.

Billy Sullivan picked up his fourth win of the season allowing no hits and no runs with one walk in an inning and a third.

The win moves the Aviators to 58-55 on the season. The team will now travel to northern Nevada to face their in-state rival, the Reno Aces, for a six-game series and to Tacoma to face the Rainiers for a six-game series. Las Vegas will be back home starting on Aug. 29 to face the Salt Lake Bees.