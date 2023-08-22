Las Vegas Aviators split with Reno, taking on Tacoma

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aviators are continuing their road trip after wrapping up the first leg against the Reno Aces. The two teams split the six-game series with each squad taking home three wins.

On Sunday, Reno won the battle by a final score of 7-3. The Aviators did get on the board first. In the top of the second, Kyle McCann hopped aboard with a single to right field. Brett Harris drew a walk. With two outs, Logan Davidson singled to left to score McCann.

However, Reno retook the lead in the home half by putting three runs on the board. They kept the lead for the rest of the game.

The loss drops the Aviators record to 61-58 on the season. When looking at overall standings, Las Vegas is in third place in the Pacific Coast League's West Division behind Reno and Tacoma, the two teams they're facing on this roadtrip. However, when looking at second half standings, which could lead to a playoff spot, Las Vegas is tied for first place with Tacoma.

The Aviators will play the Tacoma Rainers for a six-game series starting on Tuesday night. The squad will return to Las Vegas Ballpark for a 12-game homestand on Aug. 29 where the Aviators will be taking on the Salt Lake Bees and the Sacramento River Cats.