Las Vegas Aviators split series with Sugar Land Space Cowboys

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aviators and the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, split the six-game series at Las Vegas Ballpark. However, the Aviators went out with a bang as they won Sunday's game 15-6.

Las Vegas had to battle as they got into a 4-0 hole early in the game. However, they tied things up in the fourth. With two outs, Conner Capel drew a walk before Kevin Smith hit a long ball beyond the left field fence to cut the lead in half. Jonah Bride then walked followed by three straight singles, which scored Bride and Darell Hernaiz to tie the game up.

The Aviators went ahead in the fifth and kept the lead for the rest of the game. Back-to-back singles from Manny Pina and Yohel Pozo put two on the basepaths. A fielder's choice meant Pozo was out but put runners on the corners for Las Vegas. Pina then scored on a single from Smith to make it 5-4.

Las Vegas added another three runs in the sixth. Esteury Ruiz got things started with a home run to center. Pina then singled before Pozo hit a home run. He would go 3-6 on the night with four RBI. Through six innings, the Aviators had a 8-4 lead. However, the Space Cowboys weren't done fighting and put up a run in the seventh and the eighth to get within two runs.

Unfortunately for Sugar Land, Las Vegas wasn't done scoring. The Aviators put the nail in the coffin by putting seven runs on the board in the bottom of the eighth to lead 15-6. The bullpen held strong to seal the victory.

The win improves Las Vegas' record to 50-51 on the season. When looking at second half standings, the Aviators lead the Pacific Coast League West Division. The team has Monday off before hitting the road for a six-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.

The Aviators return home on Aug. 8 for a six-game series against the Sacramento River Cats, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.