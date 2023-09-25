Las Vegas Aviators' season ends with 6-5 win over Reno Aces

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After a late playoff push, the Las Vegas Aviators season has officially come to an end. The Round Rock Express were able to hold onto the lead to claim the last playoff spot. However, Las Vegas ended the season by winning over their in-state rivals, the Reno Aces, 6-5 on Sunday afternoon.

Reno got the scoring started early by plating one run. In the home half of the frame, Max Schuemann got things started by drawing a walk. He moved to third base after a line drive single by JJ Bleday. A pop fly was deep enough to bring Schuemann home and move Bleday up 90 feet to second base. That's when Cody Thomas stepping in the box and singled to left to put runners on the corners for Conner Capel. A grounder allowed Capel to score and moved Thomas to second. Thomas then scored on a line drive by Logan Davidson to make it 3-1 at the end of the first.

In the fourth, the Aces chipped away to make it 3-2. However, Las Vegas pulled ahead by scoring two runs. Back-to-back singles by JJ Schwarz and Darell Hernaiz put two runners aboard. Schwarz scored on a single from Schuemann while Hernaiz scored on a single by Buddy Kennedy to give the Aviators a 5-2 lead.

Las Vegas held onto the lead for the rest of the game. While Reno tried to make something happen in the ninth inning, the rally fell short and the Aviators won its final game of the season 6-5. The Aviators finished the season with a record of 75 wins and 74 losses.

While that's the last Aviators game of the season, there is more baseball on the horizon. Las Vegas Ballpark will host the Triple-A Championship Game on Saturday. That's when the winner of the Pacific Coast League will take on the winner of the International League for the Triple-A title.

The Round Rock Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, and the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, will play a best-of-three series from Sept. 26-28 for the Pacific Coast League crown. The Durham Bulls, Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, and the Norfolk Tides, Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles will play a best-of-three series from Sept. 26-28 for the International League crown.

First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and start at $15.