Las Vegas Aviators on four-game winning streak

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aviators are riding a four-game winning streak and have taken the first two games against the Sacramento River Cats. The six-game series kicked off at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday.

It was all Las Vegas as they won 10-9 on Tuesday night. The River Cats came out of the gate strong and put seven runs on the board in the top of the first. However, the Aviators fought back in the second. Yohel Pozo was hit by a pitch, prompting a substitution as Nick Schwartz came in to run for Pozo. Schwartz moved up to second on a wild pitch and to third after Greg Deichmann hit a single. With runners on the corners, Darell Hernaiz singled to right to score Schwartz and move Deichmann to third. Logan Davidson drew a walk to load the bases. Tyler Wade came through with a big line drive single to left that scored two runs to make it 7-3.

Max Scheumann was hit by a pitch to once again load the bases. That's when Trenton Brooks doubled to bring in another two runs. A ground out scored Schuemann with Las Vegas only down by one.

However, the Aviators would soar ahead in the fourth. Davidson picked up another walk before Wade belted a home run to center to give Las Vegas the 8-7 lead. Schuemann singled and scored after Brooks doubled. That prompted a Sacramento pitching change. One out later, Schwartz hit a deep double to center that allowed Brooks to score.

Sacramento tried to chip away at the Las Vegas lead. However, the Aviators bullpen was able to close it up and secure the 10-9 win.

Spencer Patton picked up his fourth win of the season allowing no runs and no hits while striking out two in one inning of work. Francisco Perez got the save allowing no hits and no runs while striking out one in one inning of work.

During game two on Wednesday night, the Aviators offense came alive early and were able to take advantage of River Cats' errors. In the first, Hernaiz was able to reach first safely after a throwing error. Brooks then hit a towering home run over the field in right center field to make it 2-0.

Sacramento tied the game at two in the top of the third. However, Las Vegas pulled ahead in the home half. With one out, Wade made it to first on an infield single. Hernaiz then doubled to score Wade and break the tie. Hernaiz stole third base before Brooks was hit by a pitch to put Aviators on the corners. That's when Kevin Smith hit a home run to left center field and clear the bases. Las Vegas kept the lead for the rest of the game and ultimately won. The final score: 9-4.

Aviators' pitcher Tayler Scott's perfect record is in tact. The victory gave him his fifth win on the season. In one and a third innings of work, he struck out one and allowed no runs and no hits.

Both teams are back in action at Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday night, which is also $2 beer night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.