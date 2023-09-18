Las Vegas Aviators fighting for spot in playoffs going into final homestand

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's down to the wire as the Las Vegas Aviators continue to battle for a playoff spot heading into the final homestand of the season.

The Aviators just got back from a road trip where they split a six-game series with the Round Rock Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Round Rock currently has a one-game lead in the Pacific Coast League standings with just six games left to go.

On Sunday, the Express held the Aviators to just one run. That's only happened to Las Vegas 12 times this season. That lone run came in the top of the first. Tyler Wade started the game off with a double to left field before scoring on a single from Jonah Bride.

Round Rock started scoring in the bottom of the third. Elier Hernandez doubled before scoring on a single from Blaine Crim. The Express plated two in the fourth and two in the seventh to ultimately win 5-1.

The Aviators will be back in action at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday with the final home game of the season scheduled for Sunday.

Homestand highlights include UNLV Runnin' Rebels head basketball coach Kevin Kruger throwing out the ceremonial first pitch on Friday, Sept. 22, which will also be a 1983 Las Vegas Stars Throwback game complete with fireworks. On Saturday, Sept. 23, the team will be giving away Aviators auto racing jerseys to the first 2,000 fans through the gates.

The final homestand of the season will also determine the winner of the Silver State Diamond Challenge. It was created in 2009 between Las Vegas and Reno. So far, Reno leads the series 10 games to eight games.