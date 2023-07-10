Las Vegas Aviators defeat El Paso 13-10, take five of six in the series

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aviators took the lead early and didn't let up as they defeated the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, 13-10 on Sunday night. Las Vegas took five of six at Southwest University Park and last night's win improves their record to 42-44 on the season.

Conner Capel started the scoring party early. In the first inning, after Max Schuemann drew a walk, Capel belted a homer to left center field to make it 2-0. In the second inning, Trenton Brooks drew a walk and he scored on a double from Greg Diechmann. Las Vegas added a run in the fourth and fifth to take a commanding 5-0 lead heading to the bottom of the fifth.

El Paso tried to chip away at the lead by plating two in the home half and then tying things up at five through six innings. Both teams scored four runs in the seventh as the game remained tied at nine runs each.

However, it was Las Vegas who jumped ahead by putting four on the board in the eighth. Jonah Bride and Brooks drew walks. A sacrifice bunt moved the pair up 90 feet. A single from Yohel Pozo brought both of them in to score. Schuemann singled while Capel walked to load the bases. Zack Gelof then his a double to center field to score Pozo and Schuemann to make it 13-9.

El Paso tried to get their offense going in the eighth and were able to bring in a run but the Aviators bullpen was able to shut things down to seal the win.

Kirby Snead picked up his first win this year after allowing one run and two walks in two-thirds of an inning. Chad Smith also picked up his third save while striking out two batters in one inning of work.

The Aviators have a few days off before returning to Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday. They'll be facing their in-state rival, the Reno Aces, in a three-game series.