LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Baseball fans in Las Vegas will get to cheer on the Las Vegas Aviators for their 2022 season starting in April.

The Aviators will open next season on April 5 at the Las Vegas Ballpark with a six-game series against the Reno Aces.

The full schedule of home games and times for the 2022 season is available here. Season tickets also remain for purchase, team officials announced.

The Aviators are a Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.