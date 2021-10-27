Alameda County approves motion to support new ballpark for Oakland A's

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTNV) — Plans for a new Oakland Athletics ballpark in the Bay Area are moving forward.

Tuesday, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors voted on the matter after discussing it for more than four hours.

Some public financing will be necessary, but the board says they've learned from previous deals with sports teams.

In addition to a new ballpark, the waterfront project would include commercial space, a hotel, a performance venue and residential units.

However, the A's are currently still planning on releasing a list of location finalists for a potential ballpark here in Las Vegas after the World Series.