LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While the Aces prepare for their third WNBA Finals appearance in four years, rising tensions have broken out across the league after Minnesota Lynx Forward Napheesa Collier spoke out against WNBPA Vice President Cathy Engelbert.

“At Unrivaled this past February, I sat across from Cathy and asked how she planned to address the officiating issues in our league,” Collier said. “Her response was, 'Well only the losers complain about the refs,' I also asked how she planned to fix the fact that Caitlin, Angel and Paige who are clearly driving massive revenue for the league are making so little for their first four years, her response was Caitlin should be grateful she makes 16 million off the court because without the platform that the WNBA gives her, she would be making anything, in that same conversation she told me players should be on their knees thanking their lucky stars for the media rights deal that I got them.”

VIDEO: Alex Eschelman reports the latest on WNBA league tension

Tensions with WNBA leadership flare amidst Aces and Mercury final match-up

The nearly five-minute statement was supported by various players across the league, including A’ja Wilson.

After the Aces’ 107-98 overtime win over the Indiana Fever to advance to the WNBA Finals, the star center addressed the media before taking questions.

“Had an opportunity to listen to Phee and I was honestly disgusted by the comments that Cathy made,” Wilson said. “At the same time, I am very appreciative that we have people like Phee in our players' association representing us; we have to continue to stand on business as we talk about this Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiation.”

The Aces host the Phoenix Mercury in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals on Friday at 5 p.m.