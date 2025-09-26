Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
With their eye on a second victory, the Aces face off against the Fever at Game 3

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces continue to push forward during their semifinal journey, facing off against the Indiana Fever tonight at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Only two more wins are needed during the Aces' last string of away games to launch them back into the WNBA finals a third time.

Tipoff is set for 4:30 p.m. on ESPN 2.

