With their eye on a second victory, the Aces face off against the Fever at Game 3

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces continue to push forward during their semifinal journey, facing off against the Indiana Fever tonight at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗗 𝟮 ♠️ 𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘 𝟯 ♦️



📍 Indianapolis, IN

⌚️ 4:30PM PT

📺 @espn 2



2025 Aces Playoffs presented by @Ally pic.twitter.com/UKHzjbJh0F — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) September 26, 2025

Only two more wins are needed during the Aces' last string of away games to launch them back into the WNBA finals a third time.

