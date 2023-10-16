Three Las Vegas Aces players earned All-WNBA honors

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Women's National Basketball Association announced three players of the Las Vegas Aces earned All-WNBA honors, the team said Sunday.

A’ja Wilson was named to the All-WNBA First Team and Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young earned All-WNBA Second Team honors for leading the Aces to a league-best 34-6 record in the regular season.

A two-time WNBA MVP and two-time Defensive Player of the Year, Wilson is now a four-time All-WNBA honoree after being named to the first team in 2020 and 2022 and to the second team in 2021.

MORE: Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson wins ESPY award for Best WNBA Player

Gray, the 2022 Finals and Commissioner’s Cup MVP, was previously named to the 2019 first team and 2017 second team.

This marks Young’s first time being named to an All-WNBA team after earning the 2022 WNBA Most Improved Player award.

Wilson closed out the season with career-best averages of 22.8 ppg (3rd in the WNBA), 9.5 rpg (2nd) and 2.2 bpg (1st), while connecting on a career-high 55.7 percent (3rd) from the field . She also scored 20 or more points in 29 games, including 6 with 30 or more points, one 40-point game, and a WNBA-record-tying 53-point output. She also recorded 22 double-doubles, which ranks tied for 3rd among all-time WNBA single-season leaders.

Gray averaged career-highs of 15.3 ppg, 7.3 apg (3rd in the WNBA) and 4.0 rpg, and made 42.1% (7th) of her 3-point attempts while posting an effective field goal percentage of 56.0 percent. She scored 20 or more points 8 times, produced 10 points-assists double-doubles, and the franchise’s first points-rebounds-assists triple-double. Gray passed off 8 or more assists in 19 games and finished the season with a franchise-high 343 assists, which ranks 4th among all-time league leaders. Gray also flirted with the 50/40/90 club much of the season and finished with a slash line of .490/.421/.897.

Like her teammates, Young also posted a number of career-highs, averaging 17.6 ppg to go with 4.0 rpg, 3.8 apg and 1.3 spg, and netting career-best shooting percentages of 52.3 percent from the field, 44.9 percent from 3-point range and 86.7 percent from the charity stripe, while producing the best effective field goal percentage mark of her career at 61.7 percent.

MORE: Nothing shy about Jackie Young's all-around game for Las Vegas Aces

Young scored in double figures in 37 regular season contests, including 15 20-plus point games and hit the 30-point mark once.

The Aces lead the New York Liberty in their best-of-5 WNBA Finals series two games to one.

Text provided from Las Vegas Aces media relations.