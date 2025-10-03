Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsLas Vegas Aces

Actions

The Las Vegas Aces win Game 1 against the Mercury during Finals series

ACS VS MERCURY.png
KTNV
ACS VS MERCURY.png
Posted
and last updated

AFTER THE GAME

The Aces defeated the Mercury 89-86 during Game 1 of the Finals series at home.

But tonight’s game wasn’t the only win they secured — they also won Mayor Shelley Berkley’s friendly bet on Twitter with Phoenix’s Mayor Kate Gallego, earning the Aces some representation at Phoenix’s next council meeting.

BEFORE THE GAME

The Las Vegas Aces are kicking off their best-of-seven Finals series against the Phoenix Mercury at home on Friday night.

If victorious at the end of the series, the Aces will claim their third WNBA title in just four years. Meanwhile, the Mercury are vying for their first title since 2014.

WATCH | League Commissioner Cathy Engelbert kicks off the 2025 WNBA Finals

[FULL PRESSER] League Commissioner Cathy Engelbert's Full Remarks Ahead of 2025 WNBA Finals

Over the regular season, Aces beat out Phoenix in three out of their four matchups, but any sports fan knows that all bets are off when it comes to the championship.

To make things a little more interesting, our Good Morning Las Vegas anchors decided to enter into some friendly trash talk with our friends at the Scripps News Group in Phoenix.

Friendly trash talk between morning anchors in Las Vegas and Phoenix ahead of WNBA finals

Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. on ESPN.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Screenshot 2024-11-14 at 4.26.31 PM.png

Nick Walters

Nick Walters

Senior Sports Reporter

Alex Eschelman

Alex Eschelman

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Taylor Rocha

Taylor Rocha

Sports Multimedia Journalist