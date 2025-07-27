Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsLas Vegas Aces

Actions

The Las Vegas Aces will take on the Dallas Wings on second-to-last away game

ACES VS WINGS
KTNV
ACES VS WINGS
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are moving forward with the third of their four games on the road on Sunday against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

A’ja Wilson, 2025 WNBA All-Star starter, averages 19.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists as of her last three games, posting 22.3 ppg with an overall 22.0 ppg, leading four Aces scoring in the double digits.

Others include Jackie Young with 16.6 ppg, Chelsea Gray with 11.7 ppg, and Jewell Loyd with 10.4 ppg.

Nalyssa Smith hit double digit scores in four of her games in Las Vegas, with an average of 9.7 points since the break — most notably, a 10-point, 10-rebound game in Indiana that marked her 30th career double-double.

Wilson and Loyd have proven to be the two highest scorers on the Aces against the Wings in 2025.

The Aces are ranked second for free throw shooting (.830) and blocks against (2.7), tying at third for blocked shots and fewest turnovers per game. They shoot a league-low 26.2% from distance as of their last three games, a significantly large comparison to the Aces’ season average of 32%.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. on Vegas 34 and ESPN.

Where to watch

Vegas 34 and Channel 13 are your new broadcast partners for the Las Vegas Aces — with more than 33 Aces games scheduled for the upcoming season.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Screenshot 2024-11-14 at 4.26.31 PM.png

Nick Walters

Nick Walters

Senior Sports Reporter

Alex Eschelman

Alex Eschelman

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Taylor Rocha

Taylor Rocha

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Rochelle Richards

Rochelle Richards, senior sports producer

Rochelle Richards

Senior Sports Producer