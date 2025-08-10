The Las Vegas Aces face off against the Connecticut Sun at second of four home games

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After winning their first of four home games against the Seattle Storm on Friday, the Aces are facing off against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday night, marking their final matchup against them this regular season.
Back at it tomorrow 🏠— Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) August 9, 2025
📍 The House
⌚️ 6PM PT
📺 @NBATV // Vegas 34
🎟️ https://t.co/wbFun4Urtf#ALLINLV pic.twitter.com/CIiKH9r2AE
Friday's win pushed the Aces up to sixth in the league standings, leaving them tied with the Fever. A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young, Jewell Loyd, Chelsea Gray, and NaLyssa Smith all average double digits against the Sun this season.
The Aces hope to continue their 3-game winning streak on Sunday evening. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on Vegas 34 and NBA TV, and catch our exclusive pre-game coverage on The Spot Vegas 34 starting at 5:30 p.m.
Where to watch
Vegas 34 and Channel 13 are your new broadcast partners for the Las Vegas Aces — with more than 33 Aces games scheduled for the upcoming season.
Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.
-
The Las Vegas Aces defeat the Seattle Storm at first of four home gamesThe Las Vegas Aces are set to clash against the Seattle Storm on Friday, August 8 for the first of four home games hosted by the Aces,
Las Vegas Aces hand out school supplies for local studentsLocal kindergarten through twelfth grade Title I CCSD students received school supplies from the Aces at their headquarters in Henderson.
Aces take the win in final regular season contest Valkyries Wednesday nightLas Vegas Aces seek season advantage over Golden State Valkyries as A'ja Wilson approaches 500 career blocks milestone in Wednesday's WNBA matchup.
Baby takes first steps during Las Vegas Aces baby crawl raceThe Las Vegas Aces may have lost against the Minnesota Lynx, but the real winner proved victorious when a baby took their first-ever steps during Aces halftime entertainment on Saturday, Aug. 2.