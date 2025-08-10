The Las Vegas Aces face off against the Connecticut Sun at second of four home games

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After winning their first of four home games against the Seattle Storm on Friday, the Aces are facing off against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday night, marking their final matchup against them this regular season.

Friday's win pushed the Aces up to sixth in the league standings, leaving them tied with the Fever. A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young, Jewell Loyd, Chelsea Gray, and NaLyssa Smith all average double digits against the Sun this season.

The Aces hope to continue their 3-game winning streak on Sunday evening. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on Vegas 34 and NBA TV, and catch our exclusive pre-game coverage on The Spot Vegas 34 starting at 5:30 p.m.

Where to watch

Vegas 34 and Channel 13 are your new broadcast partners for the Las Vegas Aces — with more than 33 Aces games scheduled for the upcoming season.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.