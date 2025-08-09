The Las Vegas Aces defeat the Seattle Storm at first of four home games

AFTER THE GAME
The Las Vegas Aces defeat the Seattle Storm 90-86 at the first of their four home games.
BEFORE THE GAME
The Las Vegas Aces are set to clash against the Seattle Storm on Friday, August 8 (a.k.a., A'ja Wilson and Nalyssa Smith's birthday).
This game will be the first of four home games hosted by the Aces, and will be their last matchup against the Storm. Both teams stand 16-14 overall, with the Storm sitting higher in the regular season standings.
Birthday girl A'ja Wilson averaged 19.8 points in the last eight games, staying in the top five league leaders across blocking, scoring, rebounding, and stealing.
Jackie Young, Jewell Loyd, and Chelsea Gray average double-digit scoring for the Aces with 16.6, 11.4, and 11.0 ppg, respectively.
Birthday girl NaLyssa Smith sits eight rebounds away from 1,000 career rebounds, with A'ja Wilson needing six blocks to pass Ruth Riley at No. 9 on the all-time blocked shots list for the league.
At the Aces' last face-off against the Storm, they averaged 80 ppg, 35.7 rpg, and 44% of shots from the field.
Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, August 8.
