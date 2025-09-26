The Aces win Game 3 against the Indiana Fever during semifinals

AFTER THE GAME
The Aces defeated the Indiana Fever 84-72 during Game 3 of the semifinals, looking to secure a similar victory during their next matchup against Indiana during Game 4.
BEFORE THE GAME
The Las Vegas Aces continue to push forward during their semifinal journey, facing off against the Indiana Fever tonight at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
📍 Indianapolis, IN
⌚️ 4:30PM PT
📺 @espn 2
Only two more wins are needed during the Aces' last string of away games to launch them back into the WNBA finals a third time.
Tipoff is set for 4:30 p.m. on ESPN 2.
-
