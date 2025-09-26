Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Aces win Game 3 against the Indiana Fever during semifinals

KTNV
AFTER THE GAME

The Aces defeated the Indiana Fever 84-72 during Game 3 of the semifinals, looking to secure a similar victory during their next matchup against Indiana during Game 4.

BEFORE THE GAME

The Las Vegas Aces continue to push forward during their semifinal journey, facing off against the Indiana Fever tonight at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Only two more wins are needed during the Aces' last string of away games to launch them back into the WNBA finals a third time.

Tipoff is set for 4:30 p.m. on ESPN 2.

