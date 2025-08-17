The Aces look to take home their seventh consecutive win at their matchup against the Wings

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After defeating the Phoenix Mercury, the Las Vegas Aces look to take their lucky win streak to seven against the Dallas Wings on Sunday at home.

Cancer Awareness Day at The House tomorrow 🩷



📍 The House

⌚️ 12:30PM PT

📺 ABC

🎟️ https://t.co/wbFun4Urtf#ALLINLV pic.twitter.com/tzBn1LIfFg — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) August 16, 2025

Sunday's matchup is gearing up to be more than just a game, though — fans will have the opportunity to pledge money for each 3-pointer made by the Aces as part of their "Shooting 4 a Cure" theme for cancer awareness.

A'ja Wilson upped her game by scoring 25 points or more at five out of 11 games, averaging 23 ppg.

Jewell Loyd pushes for excellence too, raising her scoring by 4.4. Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young chipped in 6 apg over the last nine games, with Young taking second for points per game on the team at 17.9.

Tipoff is set for 12:30 p.m. and airs nationally on ABC and ESPN+.