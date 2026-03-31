Season tickets sell out for Las Vegas Aces for third year in a row

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces can add another WNBA first to the team's accomplishments.
The team is sold out of season ticket memberships for the 2026 season, making them the first team in WNBA history to do so three years in a row.
Aces fans who purchased 2025 season ticket memberships renewed for the 2026 season at a rate of 92%, and the remaining 2026 membership seats were sold to those on the Las Vegas Aces season ticket waitlist.
The Aces are no strangers to the unprecedented. They were the first team to win three Championship titles in four years.
You can watch the full Championship Parade here:
The team also closed the 2025 regular season with 16 straight wins. All-Star A'ja Wilson also earned a historic fourth MVP award, placing her in a class by herself.
WATCH | Taylor Rocha got to sit down with Wilson one-on-one ahead of the 2025 season:
Fans interested in adding their names to a waiting list for 2027 may do so HERE. Single-game tickets for 2026 home games are still available to purchase HERE.
The Aces open its 2026 regular season at home on Saturday, May 9, against the Phoenix Mercury.
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