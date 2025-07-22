Megan Gustafson and Pancake featured on collectible pin for Aces game against Atlanta Dream

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are back from the All-Star break with their first matchup of 2025 against the Atlanta Dream.

Fans will have a chance to collect their third collectible pin of the season with Tuesday’s giveaway – a Megan Gustafson & Pancake pin. The pin will be passed out to the first 7,500 fans through the doors at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

WATCH | Here's how Megan and Panake reacted when they got a first look at their pin.

Megan Gustafson and Pancake get a first look at their collectible pin

Video provided by the Las Vegas Aces.

Heading into the second half of the 2025 regular season, Las Vegas has 22 games left on the docket in the next 50 days. The Aces are currently in 8th place in the league standings, behind Washington and half a game behind Indiana. Of the Aces' 22 remaining games, 12 are at home and 10 are on the road.

Coming off a 37-point performance against Dallas before the break, reigning M’VP A’ja Wilson continues to stand amongst the league’s leaders, listing first in blocked shots and second in scoring and rebounds.

Rounding out the scoring for Las Vegas is 2025 WNBA All-Star starter Jackie Young, who has averaged 15.0 points over the past five games, Chelsea Gray and Jewell Loyd.

Guard Dana Evans has given the Aces a scoring boost off the bench, recording more double-digit games in the past eight games than she has in the prior 14 games. She’s averaging 11.8 points over the past five games, almost double her season average.

WATCH | Nick Walters took a trip to Aces HQ to hear how the team is preparing for the second half of the season.

Las Vegas Aces back from All-Star game, prepare to face Atlanta Dream

Atlanta has reloaded its roster this past offseason, signing 7-time All-WNBA selection Brittney Griner after 11 seasons with Phoenix, 2022 Sixth Woman of the Year Brionna Jones after 7 seasons with Connecticut, 2017 All-Rookie selection Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, 2023 All-Defensive honoree Jordin Canada and is led by first-year head coach Karl Smesko.

After opening the season with a 7-3 record, the Dream has evened out recently with a 5-5 mark over the past 10 games. As a team this year, they have the fourth-most efficient offense, are turning the ball over less frequently than all teams, with the exception of Seattle, while getting to the free throw line the third-most times in the league.

The Aces are 24-18 all-time against Atlanta, including 14-7 at home, and Las Vegas has won 12 out of its last 14 meetings against the Dream.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.