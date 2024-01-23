Las Vegas Aces, UNLV hosting free girls sports clinic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The University of Nevada, Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Aces are celebrating the 38th annual National Girls and Women in Sports Day by hosting a free clinic at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Players and staff from several UNLV athletic teams and members of the Las Vegas Aces will be putting on the event on Jan. 31. The event is for kids that are in eighth grade or younger. Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. and different stations will be set up across the court. All participants will receive a rally towel and free food after the clinic wraps up.

Space is limited and fans are advised to sign up early. You can do that here. The deadline to register is Sunday, Jan. 28 at 5 p.m.

The clinic is ahead of the Lady Rebels' home game against Wyoming at the Cox Pavilion and tip-off is at 6:30 p.m. Aces' team members will be at the game. Fans can also snap photos with the 2023 WNBA Championship Trophy, which will be on the concourse.

Tickets for the game are $6 when purchased in advance at UNLVTickets.com. General admission tickets are $10 at the door. UNLV students and Nevada high schools with a valid ID and children 12 and under are free.