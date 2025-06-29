Las Vegas Aces to face off against the Phoenix Mercury at first of five away games

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are headed to Arizona to face off against the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday, looking to make a comeback after losing their last game against the Washington Mystics on Thursday. This trip will mark the first of five away games for the Aces.

A’ja Wilson is set to continue leading the team, averaging 2.8 blocks (1st), 9.8 rebounds (3rd), 2.0 steals (T-3rd), and team-highs of 21.3 points per game — the second best in the WNBA. Jackie Young averages 18.5 points , just 42 from reaching 3,000 career points. Chelsea Gray averages 60% (18-30 FGs) on the floor and 5.6 assists over the past 7 games. Dana Evans recorded her season-high 12 on four-of-six field goal shooting, scoring 12 out of the 20 bench points for the Aces on Thursday.

The Aces have won 13 out of 15 matches against the Mercury.

Mercury's Satou Sabally averages 16.8 points and 8.8 rebounds, scoring at least 12 points in all 2025 games she’s played. Though out on an injury for a majority of the season, Kahleah Copper’s return saw her average 13.3 points in her last 3 games back.

Coverage starts at 2 p.m. on Vegas 34.

Where to watch

Vegas 34 and Channel 13 are your new broadcast partners for the Las Vegas Aces — with more than 33 Aces games scheduled for the season.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.