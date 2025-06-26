Las Vegas Aces finish four-game homestand with matchup against Washington Mystics

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces wrap up a four-game homestand with a matchup against the Washington Mystics on Thursday.

𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗗𝗘 𝗡𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗔𝗧 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗛𝗢𝗨𝗦𝗘 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈



📍 The House

⌚️ 7PM PT

📺 @PrimeVideo #ALLINLV pic.twitter.com/xwShlJGw6p — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) June 26, 2025

The Aces will host their annual Pride Night theme game, which will include a giveaway of a flag in celebration of Pride month to the first 7,500 fans through the doors.

This comes after a historic performance by A'ja Wilson. The Aces' star center became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 5,000 career points. Wilson is just the 28th player to reach that mark.

Washington, which is led by first-year head coach Sydney Johnson, has won 3 out of their last 5 games. With revamped 2025 roster, the Mystics are led by veteran guard Brittney Sykes, who leads the team with career-bests of 19.6 ppg and 4.8 apg.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m., and we'll have exclusive pre-game coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. all on The Spot Vegas 34.

Where to watch

Vegas 34 and Channel 13 are your new broadcast partners for the Las Vegas Aces — with more than 33 Aces games scheduled for the upcoming season.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.