Aces take the lead over the Fever, 26-24 Vegas at the end of the first quarter

LIVE UPDATES

SECOND PERIOD

6:17 - Wilson drives to lay it up and in, 34-28 Aces

FIRST PERIOD

0:00 - 26-24 Aces

6:34 - Fever's Kelsey Mitchell with the shot assisted by Caitlin Clark to tie up the game at 9

7:26 - Kelsey Plum with the bucket, 9-3 Aces

8:32 - Chelsea Gray gives the Aces a 5-point lead, 5-0 Vegas

PREVIEW

Tuesday's matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and the Indiana Fever has been one of the most hyped-up regular season WNBA games in recent memory.

A'ja Wilson and the Aces are going face-to-face with the Indiana Fever and superstar rookie Caitlin Clark in front of a sold-out T-Mobile Arena.

The Aces are currently on a four-game winning streak and are coming in as the top ranked offense in the WNBA, averaging 87.8 points per game.

Much of that can be attributed to Aces point guard Chelsea Gray returning to the lineup, but the players say their collective efforts on defense has been the biggest reason why they have found their groove.

The Fever, meanwhile, are looking to build off their 88-82 win against the Phoenix Mercury, where they overcame a 15-point deficit.