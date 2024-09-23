Las Vegas Aces' road to historic three-peat starts now

LIVE UPDATES

3rd QUARTER

0:00 - 65-64 Storm

1:00 - Wilson gives the Aces the 62-60 lead

1:42 - Hayes ties up the game for the Aces, 60-60 all

5:45 - Wilson with the triple, 53-52 Storm

6:06 - A'ja Wilson drives and makes the layup, 53-49 Storm

8:14 - Jewell Loyd with the three, 49-42 Storm

2nd QUARTER

0:00 - 42-38 Storm

3:16 - Gabby Williams with the shot to mark the third tied score in the last two minutes, 31-31 all

6:12 - Chelsea Gray with the jump shot to take the lead, 23-22 Aces

6:46 - Clark with the layup, 22-21 Storm

8:03 - Alysha Clark from the corner sinks the bucket, 20-17 Storm

1st QUARTER

0:00 - 18-9 Storm

—————————————————————————————————————————————————

The Las Vegas Aces' road to a historic three-peat is officially underway as the two-time world champions tip off postseason play against the Seattle Storm at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday.

Star center A'ja Wilson leads the Aces as the 2024 WNBA unanimous MVP, this being her third time to earn the honor. She averaged 25.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.25 steals and 2.25 blocks per game during their series against Seattle.

The Aces bested the Storm 3-1 in regular season play and go into the match up on a five-game winning streak.

Vegas needs eight wins before becoming the first team since the Houston Comets in 1999 to three-peat.

The Aces and the Storm tip off at 7 p.m.