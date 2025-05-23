Las Vegas Aces return to Michelob ULTRA for home opener on Friday

Fresh off a win in Connecticut, the Las Vegas Aces are ready to hit their home court for the first time this season when they host the Washington Mystics on Friday.

Counting down the hours ‘til we’re back at The House ⏳#ALLINLV pic.twitter.com/CNsmwACf9j — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) May 22, 2025

The team will welcome fans back to Michelob ULTRA Arena with a variety of events to celebrate the new season.

The first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive a Kiah Stokes pin — the first of five exclusive collectible player pins that will be given away at various games during the season.

There will also be a special ceremony presenting Chelsea Gray, Jewell Lloyd, A’ja Wilson and Jackie Young with rings to commemorate their second Olympic gold medal. The group helped Team USA win a gold medal during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

RELATED: Four Las Vegas Aces contributing to USA Olympic run inspires local hoopers

New this season for the Aces is the addition of an Aces Team Shop in the main lobby of Michelob Ultra Arena, where fans can purchase gear before heading into the game.

Fans can also expect new food and beverage offerings, including commemorative cups. There will be three released throughout the season.

Michelob ULTRA has some new upgrades ahead of the season with a new audio system and LED board. The arena has also enhanced their security with upgraded metal detectors and advanced sensor technology that allows fans to enter the arena more quickly and efficiently.

Tip-off for Friday’s game is at 7 p.m.

You can watch the game on The Spot Vegas 34.

RELATED: Las Vegas Aces, Scripps Sports partner to make Vegas 34 the WNBA team's official broadcast partner