Las Vegas Aces ready to represent at 2024 Paris Olympics

Six Las Vegas Aces are off to the 2024 Paris Olympics, four of which are playing for Team USA
Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray, A'ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum prepare to compete in 2024 Paris Olympics.
Posted at 5:43 PM, Jul 19, 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The two-time world champions look to represent a lot more than just the Las Vegas Aces next week as six players are set to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“I’m not going to lose sight of how much of a blessing it is to be an Olympian,” Aces center A’ja Wilson said. “To say I’m two-time at that is truly a blessing.”

A’ja Wilson will represent America on the 5x5 team for the second time in her career along with, “The Point Gawd,” Chelsea Gray. As for guards Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young, it will be their first time competing on the USA 5x5 team.

Aces guard Tiffany Hayes will play for Azerbaijan’s 3x3 team and center Megan Gustafson is representing Spain on their national team.

“Becky [Hammon] was telling us - enjoy the experience 'cause it doesn’t happen often,” Wilson said.

Plum and Young do have Olympic experience as the two competed on America’s 3x3 team in 2021.

This is the most players from the same WNBA team on Team USA since the Minnesota Lynx in 2016.

Team USA’s first game is Monday, July 29 against Japan.

