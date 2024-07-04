American-born Aces guard makes Olympic team... for Azerbaijan

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An American-born guard for the Las Vegas Aces has made the Olympic team for 3x3 basketball, but not for the United States but rather the small Asian nation of Azerbaijan.

Tiffany Hayes, who the Aces plucked out of retirement earlier this year, has made the 2024 Azerbaijan Olympic 3x3 Team which will compete in Paris.

Hayes joins native Azerbaijani Dina Ulyanova and two American-born players in Alexandra Mollenhauer and Marcedes Walker.

Hayes led the Azerbaijani to gold at the 2024 FIBA 3x3 University Tournament in Hong Kong in April. The Aces signed Hayes out of retirement a month later.

Olympic 3x3 basketball made its debut at the 2020 Summer Olympic games in Tokyo. The game is played on a half court with at 12 second shot clock. Games last just 10 minutes.

"Play is continuous, as teams clear the ball behind the 2-point line following a made basket, defensive rebound or steal," the Las Vegas Aces stated in a news release. "The first team to score 21 points via 1-point field goals, 2-pointers behind the arc or free throws is victorious; or if time expires then the team leading wins. If the game is tied at the end of regulation play, the first team to score 2 points in overtime is the winner."