Las Vegas Aces look to continue winning streak on the road in WNBA Finals against Phoenix Mercury

The Las Vegas Aces are in Phoenix to continue in the 2025 WNBA Finals, facing the Mercury on their home turf for Games 3 and 4.
𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟𝗦 ♠️ 𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘 𝟯 ♦️— Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) October 8, 2025
📍 Phoenix, AZ
⌚️ 5PM PT
📺 @espn
2025 Aces Playoffs presented by @ally pic.twitter.com/FF7qXq7Y8h
After going up 2-0 in the series, the Aces are looking for their first Finals Game 3 victory in franchise history, after dropping Games 3 in 2008, 2020, 2022 and 2023.
After going 3 of 13 from the field against Phoenix in Game 1 for 10 points, Jackie Young bounced back in Game 2, tripling her point production with a game-high 32 on 60% shooting and was just two rebounds shy of her third career playoff double-double.
She tallied 21 points in the third quarter alone, which set a WNBA Finals record for most points scored in a quarter in a Finals game. Further, she nearly tripled the number of points as the next player, who notched 8 in the period.
A'ja Wilson posted her 25th postseason double-double on Sunday with 28 points on 56.5% shooting to go with 14 rebounds. The Aces are now 13-1 when Wilson scores at least 25 points in a playoff game.
Chelsea Gray’s assist game continues to take off in the playoffs. She dished out 10 assists each contest in back-to-back Finals games.
Phoenix relied on its core 3 of Kahleah Copper, Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas once again in Game 2, with the trio combining for 55 of the team’s 78 points.
Game 3 is slated for Wednesday, Oct. 8, with tipoff at 5 p.m. on ESPN.
-
Here's where you can watch the Las Vegas Aces for Games 3 and 4The Las Vegas Aces are heading to Game 3 against the Phoenix Mercury at Mortgage Matchup Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Las Vegas Aces beat Phoenix Mercury to take Game 2After taking down the Phoenix Mercury during Game 1 of the WNBA Finals, the Las Vegas Aces prepare to face off against the Mercury once again during Game 2 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena.
The Aces enter the Finals series, facing off against the MercuryThe Las Vegas Aces are kicking off their best-of-seven Finals series against the Phoenix Mercury at home on Friday night.
Tensions with WNBA leadership flare amid Aces and Mercury final match-upA'ja Wilson supported Napheesa Collier's statements about Cathy Engelbert, describing the WNBA commissioner's comments as "disgusting."