Las Vegas Aces look to continue winning streak on the road in WNBA Finals against Phoenix Mercury

Games 3 and 4 play in Phoenix after the Aces dominated on home turf, sitting at a 2-0 record so far.
The Las Vegas Aces are in Phoenix to continue in the 2025 WNBA Finals, facing the Mercury on their home turf for Games 3 and 4.

After going up 2-0 in the series, the Aces are looking for their first Finals Game 3 victory in franchise history, after dropping Games 3 in 2008, 2020, 2022 and 2023.

After going 3 of 13 from the field against Phoenix in Game 1 for 10 points, Jackie Young bounced back in Game 2, tripling her point production with a game-high 32 on 60% shooting and was just two rebounds shy of her third career playoff double-double.

She tallied 21 points in the third quarter alone, which set a WNBA Finals record for most points scored in a quarter in a Finals game. Further, she nearly tripled the number of points as the next player, who notched 8 in the period.

A'ja Wilson posted her 25th postseason double-double on Sunday with 28 points on 56.5% shooting to go with 14 rebounds. The Aces are now 13-1 when Wilson scores at least 25 points in a playoff game.

Chelsea Gray’s assist game continues to take off in the playoffs. She dished out 10 assists each contest in back-to-back Finals games.

Phoenix relied on its core 3 of Kahleah Copper, Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas once again in Game 2, with the trio combining for 55 of the team’s 78 points.

Game 3 is slated for Wednesday, Oct. 8, with tipoff at 5 p.m. on ESPN.

