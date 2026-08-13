LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three-time WNBA champion Jewell Loyd plays for more than her love of the game.

"I was like, I need to introduce myself to her because she's yelling my name. She's encouraging me all the time," Loyd said.

Aces fan Piper has brought positive chants and cheers, rooting for the guard ever since Loyd joined the team in 2025, and it didn't go unnoticed.

WATCH | Alex Eschelman learns more about this incredible friendship:

Las Vegas Aces guard Jewell Loyd turns fandom into friendship

"I was like, 'OK, I need to make eye contact with her,' and ever since then, we've kind of been inseparable," Loyd said.

Loyd and Piper have turned fandom into friendship with a special handshake.

"I told her to make up a handshake," Loyd said.

It's the first thing the two do before everything — even an unexpected interview.

"My mom did not tell me I was coming here [Michelob ULTRA Arena] she told me I was going to the doctor," Piper said.

The two share the same passion for the sport. When asked how Piper could get better at basketball, Loyd kept her advice simple.

"You get better five minutes a day dribbling the ball," Loyd said.

Piper said watching Loyd on the court pushes her to work harder.

"She passes the ball a lot and it inspires me to pass the ball more," Piper said. "When she plays defense, she puts her arms up really high, if I keep practicing then I can do it, I just have to get older."

Piper is also inspired by Loyd beyond the court.

"She shows other people that they can do whatever they want to do," Piper said.

That appreciation goes both ways.

"She just stays so positive regardless, so it puts a lot of things into perspective that, it's way bigger than basketball," Loyd said. "It's a great reminder that when things are a little stressed, I always try to find her, I've seen a lot of fans all over the world, some of them you obviously remember, but Piper is someone you never forget and that's something I'll always have with me no matter where I go," Loyd said.

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