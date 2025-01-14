Watch Now
Las Vegas Aces fill 4 trucks of donations for Southern California fire relief

Originally, the Aces thought they would fill one truck’s worth of donations from their donation drive. However, they needed three additional U-Haul trucks for the supplies.
Posted

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Locals helped fill four trucks worth of donations for the Las Vegas Aces’ fire relief drive for Southern California on Monday.

“I’m really impressed,” Aces Center Kiah Stokes said. "I think it’s incredible what this community has done in terms of supporting us and then taking that comradery and giving it to other communities.”

The Aces will hit the road Tuesday to Los Angeles and team up with the LA Sparks to distribute the donations at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

“When’s there’s opportunities for us to rally together and support one another that’s who we are,” Aces President Nikki Fargas said.

