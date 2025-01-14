Las Vegas Aces fill 4 trucks of donations for Southern California fire relief

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Locals helped fill four trucks worth of donations for the Las Vegas Aces’ fire relief drive for Southern California on Monday.

Originally, the Aces thought they would fill one truck’s worth of donations from their donation drive. However, they needed three additional U-Haul trucks for the supplies.

While the @LVAces thought they would only need one truck for donations that locals brought to their fire relief drive yesterday, they’re filling FOUR trucks to drive to SoCal tomorrow. ❤️ @KTNV @WNBA #ALLINLV pic.twitter.com/UvPERlrNg4 — Alex Eschelman (@alexeschelman) January 13, 2025

“I’m really impressed,” Aces Center Kiah Stokes said. "I think it’s incredible what this community has done in terms of supporting us and then taking that comradery and giving it to other communities.”

The Aces will hit the road Tuesday to Los Angeles and team up with the LA Sparks to distribute the donations at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

“When’s there’s opportunities for us to rally together and support one another that’s who we are,” Aces President Nikki Fargas said.