Las Vegas Aces face off against Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces will take on the Connecticut Sun on the road at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Aces are 26-33 all-time against the Sun, winning 8 of their last 10 games (including the last 6 straight games). The Aces are set to host the Sun in their final game of the 2025 series on August 10.

Averaging 79.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, and 16.9 assists, shooting 40.1% from the field overall, the Aces continue to be led by A’ja Wilson, three-time M’VP and 2025 Defensive Player of the Year. Wilson averages 22.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.8 steals, and 2.5 blocks per game, shooting a team-high of 44.3% from the field. As far as league leaders go, Wilson is ranked in the top five, coming in second for scoring and rebounds, third in steals, and first in blocked shots. She needs 28 more points to surpass Swin Cash and join the top 25 scoring leaders.

WATCH | A'ja Wilson's one-on-one with Taylor Rocha

Jackie Young (17.3 ppg), stands as league seventh-best 90.3% from the line. Young was also announced as a WNBA All-Star reserve, and is set to compete in her fourth consecutive WNBA All-Star Game after earning nods over the last three years as a member of the U.S. Olympic Team. She also races closer to a benchmark, with 21 points standing between her and 3,000 points, making her the fifth player in WNBA history to reach that goal.

Chelsea Gray (13.2 ppg) and Jewell Loyd (10.8 ppg) complete the Aces’ double-digit scorers. Ranked seventh with 1,702 assists, Gray needs seven more to move into number six. With only seven more points needed to reach her 100th career point, Aaliyah Nye also nears a milestone.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m., and we'll have exclusive pre-game coverage starting at 12:30 p.m. on The Spot - Vegas 34.

Where to watch

Vegas 34 and Channel 13 are your new broadcast partners for the Las Vegas Aces — with more than 33 Aces games scheduled for the upcoming season.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.