Las Vegas Aces approaching final stretch of the WNBA regular season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With only eight games left on the schedule, the Las Vegas Aces have clinched their seventh straight playoff appearance after their 83-72 win over the Atlanta Dream.

Who they will be playing is another question. It is far from clear who the defending champs will be playing in round 1.

The Las Vegas Aces are playoff bound

After the team's recent win over the Phoenix Mercury, the team is in sole possession of 4th place, while also 3.5 games back from the third place Minnesota Lynx.

If the season ended today, the Aces would be taking on the 5th seeded Seattle Storm in a best of 3 series.

Since their return from the Olympics, the Aces are 4-4, but have won back-to-back games.

Head coach Becky Hammon has pointed to the team's defense all year as a main area of concern, but she says their recent defensive performances had led to some quality wins.

"That's two really good defensive efforts in a row for us," Hammon said. "That's really what we're just looking for is that consistent effort on the defensive end. We know that we're going to make shots on any given night, but the one thing that can always travel with you is the defense. It's something that I've really challenged them on and they're really digging in."

Aces star player A'ja Wilson has been the focal point in the team's success, and her last performance reflects that.

Her 41 points and 17 rebounds made her only the second player in WNBA history to have a 40 point, 15 rebound game.

Wilson is the heavy favorite to win the league's MVP, as she is averaging 27 points, 12 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 1.9 steals per game.

But she says she takes more pride in elevating her game to help her team succeed.

"I'm just so grateful that the preparation in the off-season is coming to fruition now," Wilson said. "It's coming to life and that's what I'm very proud of. The points and the rebounds are going to come and go. But am I doing what I need to do to help my teammates get a win....that's my biggest thing."

Up next the Aces will be taking on the the Chicago Sky Tuesday at 7 p.m. inside Michelob Ultra Arena, which will be one of the last three regular season games at the house.

