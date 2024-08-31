The Las Vegas Aces are playoff bound

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After defeating the Atlanta Dream at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday night 83-72, the Las Vegas Aces have a spot in the playoffs once again.

Star center A’ja Wilson continues to make a case for herself to win the league’s MVP award this year after scoring 26 points, grabbing 16 boards, recording five assists and forcing five blocks.

Aces guard Tiffany Hayes had a big night as well after posting her first double-double since 2018 and it was against her old squad.

The back-to-back world champions travel to Arizona next to face the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday at 1 p.m.