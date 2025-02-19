Las Vegas Aces announce sale of single-game tickets for home games

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Aces fans can rejoice! A limited number of Las Vegas Aces tickets for regular season home games will go on sale on Tuesday, Feb.25, at 10 a.m.

Tickets for the game will also be available to the public on Feb. 25.

Tickets for all the games start at $15 and can be purchased by clicking here.

10 of the 22 home games and the Aces preseason clash against the Mercury will be held at Michelob ULTRA Arena, with four games contested at T-Mobile Arena.

The Aces will have seven themed nights and 11 giveaways during the season.

Last September, the Las Vegas Aces sold out of season ticket memberships for the 2025 season, the first team in WNBA history to sell out season tickets in back-to-back seasons. They were also the first to do so before the conclusion of the previous year's campaign.