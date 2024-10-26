Las Vegas Aces and general manager part ways due to restructuring

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday, Las Vegas President Nikki Fargas announced that the team is restructuring its front office and will not renew General Manager Natalie Williams' contract.

“We are incredibly grateful for Natalie’s invaluable efforts in helping build the Aces into the premier franchise in the WNBA,” said Fargas. “Her time with the organization extends back to the league’s formative years in Utah, and she will forever be a part of our history, having left an indelible mark as both a player and an executive. We wish the best for Natalie and her family.”

The Aces hired Williams as the general manager in April 2022.

“It has been a joy and honor to serve as General Manager of the Las Vegas Aces,” said Williams. “Winning two WNBA Championships with this incredible group of players and staff has been a dream come true. I want to thank Mark Davis and the Aces Organization for the incredible opportunity to help lead this franchise. I love the WNBA, and it has been wonderful watching the growth of the game. I’m looking forward to what lies ahead.”

