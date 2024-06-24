Four Las Vegas Aces representing Team USA at the 2024 Olympics

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Four players from the Las Vegas Aces will be representing Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Earlier this month, USA Basketball selected 12 players to make up the Women's National Team and that included A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray, and Jackie Young.

This will be the second time the four have represented Team USA since they also played with the team during the 2020 Olympics. Gray and Wilson won gold medals playing traditional, five-on-five basketball while Plum and Young won gold medals for the inaugural three-on-three basketball team.

"We have selected a team that we are confident will represent our country to the highest standard in Paris," said Jen Rizzotti, USA Basketball Women's National Team Committee chair. "Basketball in the United States boasts unparalleled depth, making this a challenging and competitive process. The commitment these athletes have shown to USA Basketball is unmatched and I look forward to watching them take on the World in Paris."

The Aces said they're ready to face the world's top players in the Olympics, just like they do in the Women's National Basketball Association.

USA Basketball

"This is something that I don't take for granted," Wilson said. "I've been with USABB for a long, long time but it's an honor. It's a blessing just to be in this number."

USA Basketball

"I've been waiting for this moment for my whole life," Plum said. "It usually isn't as sweet when you get it but this is one of those moments when it's really sweet."

USA Basketball

"This is something you dream of as a little girl. Just honored and blessed to represent our country. This is a dream come true," Young said.

USA Basketball

"This is a blessing of my journey. This was always a dream but it didn't always feel possible so I'm excited," Gray said.

The following players are set to join the four Aces on Team USA:



Diana Taurasi

Napheesa Collier

Kahleah Copper

Brittney Griner

Sabrina Ionescu

Jewell Loyd

Breanna Stewart

Alyssa Thomas

The squad has a combined 15 Olympic gold medals, 18 FIBA Women's World Cup titles, and 55 WNBA All-Star appearances. The team also includes eight WNBA champions, three WNBA MVPS, and five WNBA Rookies of the Year. And for just the second time in team history, every member of the team has either an Olympics or World Cup gold medal.

The USA women will have training camp in Phoenix before competing against the WNBA All-Stars in the league's All-Star. Game on Saturday, July 20.

The team will then travel to London. to play the German Women's National Team at O2 Arena on July 23 as part of the 2024 USA Basketball Showcase.

The women open group play against Japan on July 29 followed by Belgium on Aug. 1 and Germany on Aug. 4.

The USA women are looking for their eighth straight — and 10th overall — Olympic gold medal.