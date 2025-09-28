Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Are the finals in the cards for the Aces as they take on the Fever for Game 4?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces take on the Indiana Fever once more at Game 4 of the semifinals today, hopeful for a win to push them towards the WNBA finals.

If a winner-take-all elimination game is needed, the Aces will head back home to play Game 5.

A'ja Wilson (2025 WNBA M'VP) averages 23.7 points this postseason, claiming 13 points during Friday's game. Dana Evans also scored double digits in her last matchup against the Fever, with an average of 11.3 points this series.

NaLyssa Smith recorded a playoff career-high of four blocked shots on Friday, and Jackie Young is credited with shooting 50% of higher on 10 or more field goal attempts.

Tipoff is set for 12 p.m. on ABC.

Senior Sports Reporter

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Senior Sports Producer