Aces will try to keep season alive in winner-take-all Game 5 Tuesday night vs Fever

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces' season is coming down to a winner-take-all Game 5 against the Indiana Fever on Tuesday night at Michelob Ultra Arena.

After winning Games 2 and 3 to take a semifinal series lead, the Aces dropped Game 4 on the road on Sunday 90-83 as the Fever forced an elimination game.

The winner between the Aces and Fever on Tuesday punches their ticket to the WNBA Finals, where they'll face Phoenix after the Mercury eliminated the Minnesota Lynx in four games.

While WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson scored a game-high 31 points, the Aces know they'll have to clean up their defense after allowing 90 points on Sunday night.

"We just gotta play their better defense," Aces star center Wilson said after Game 4. "Make (Fever center Aaliya Boston's) looks a little difficult, and kind of go from there."

"Just our defense," Aces head coach Becky Hammon said regarding what led to Sunday's road loss. "We're better when we play out of our defense. We didn't, we didn't get a lot of stops."

"Defensively, we gotta be a lot better as guards in our pickup points and helping rebound," guard Chelsea Gray said. "I gotta be better. I can't have so many turnovers and let them go out in transition."

The Aces will try to bounce back from Sunday's loss and continue their run at a third world title in four years.

Tipoff in Vegas is set for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.