Aces stumble in San Francisco

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Aces couldn’t find their rhythm on the road Saturday, falling 95-68 to the Golden State Valkyries—a franchise-high scoring night for the WNBA’s newest team.

Las Vegas shot just 29% in the first half and never recovered after a 21-point second quarter from Golden State’s Kayla Thornton, who finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds. The Valkyries outscored the Aces 34-13 in the second quarter and led by double digits the rest of the way.

A’ja Wilson led the Aces with 17 points, Chelsea Gray added 16 on 7-of-11 shooting, and rookie Aaliyah Nye chipped in a season-high 13.

The Aces return home to host the Sparks on Wednesday.

The Las Vegas Aces go head-to-head against the Golden State Valkyries for their historic first contest today at Chase Center in San Francisco.

This will be the first time Aces head coach Becky Hammon will face the former Aces assistant and current Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase.

The Aces enter the game today with a recent win against Seattle, 75-50.

The Golden State has dropped their last four games, with the most recent match being against Phoenix on Thursday.

Six games into the 2025 season, the Aces are being led by Wilson, who is averaging team-highs of 22.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, 4.2 assists and 2.3 steals per game. Their efforts are boosted by 18.2 points from Young, 12.3 from Gray and 10.2 from Young; while Kiah Stokes is providing 5.7 rebounds and Loyd 4.5 rebounds a game.

Where to watch

Today's game will be airing on Channel 13 at noon.

The Aces will have a four-day break until their next match against Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 11, at Michelob ULTRA Arena. You can catch the game on Vegas 34 at 7 p.m.

