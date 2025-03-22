LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Since it's spring break, it's already been a good week for most kids at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada.

A big surprise on Friday made it a day many of them will remember forever.

Gathering at the James Clubhouse in North Las Vegas, dozens of kids were presented a brand new basketball court with Las Vegas Aces mascot Buckets in attendance.

WATCH: MVP A'ja Wilson visits North Las Vegas Boys and Girls Club

Aces star A'ja Wilson gifts new basketball court for North Las Vegas Boys and Girls Club

But they didn't know about another special guest who would do the honors.

Aces superstar A'ja Wilson shocked the bleachers by walking onto the newly built floor and announcing that she funded the gym's renovation.

The three-time WNBA MVP teamed up with the NBA2K video game company to build the new court and install a new scoreboard.

Wilson is the cover athlete for NBA 2K25's WNBA Edition, joining Celtics star Jayson Tatum on the game's All-Star Edition. Wilson is the highest-rated WNBA player in 2K history with a 99 overall rating.

“It’s really cool," Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada president Andy Bischel told Channel 13's Nick Walters. "When we were presented with this opportunity they were like where’s a court that needs some love? And we were like ‘I got the perfect place.’"

“I mean she’s an All-Star," young Aces fan Makayla told Walters about her admiration for Wilson. "She’s amazing. She’s the MVP!”

The James Clubhouse is located in an underserved community on Carey Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard, making for a perfect fit for Wilson and 2K's generous effort.

After the ribbon cutting, Wilson hooped with the kids on their new court. The Aces forward participated in skills challenges and helped orchestrate games like Around The World and Knockout.

Wilson took photos with the kids and gave signed basketballs to the winners of competitions.

“This is a great experience," Makayla said. "I feel like this is one of the best things to have happen. I got a signature, I even got Buckets’ signature. It’s pretty cool here, it’s amazing.”

“Celebrities aren’t coming down to this neighborhood," Bischel said. "To have A’ja spend the time and it be a total surprise to our kids, it was just so fun to see the excitement on their faces. We have some hoopers in the club and they were so excited to see her.”

The former back-to-back WNBA champion Aces always try to make an impact in our community off the court and no matter if the team is in-season. Wilson's donation will go a long way to helping kids have fun for years to come.

“I feel like (we're) going to love this," Makayla. "They’re going to be like ‘A’ja was here.’ It’s amazing.”

“To put value in front of our kids with this investment in the court is so awesome," Bischel said. "They feel special. To have A’ja come out and not only build the court for us but be here and make sure that she’s present to present to all the kids is just awesome.”

The Aces open the season on Friday, May 2 when they host the Dallas Wings. Las Vegas will go for a third WNBA title in the last four seasons.