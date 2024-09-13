Las Vegas Aces become first WNBA team to sell out season tickets for back-to-back seasons

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces announced they are now sold out for 2025 season ticket memberships — making them the first WNBA team in history to sell out season tickets for back-to-back seasons.

This announcement also marks the first instance of a WNBA team selling out season tickets before the end of the previous year's campaign.

How does this look compared to last year?

According to the team, the vast majority of season ticket holders for this year are returning fans from 2024 — renewing their memberships at a rate of 92%. The remaining 8% were sold to season ticket waitlisters.

The current season

The Aces have four games remaining for the 2024 season and have clinched a playoff position with a home-court advantage in the First Round of the WNBA playoffs.

Playoff tickets have already been locked in for 2024 season ticket holders. First Round playoff tickets will enter early access for current waitlist fans on Sept. 17, and then will be available to the public on Sept. 18 starting at 10 a.m. PT.

