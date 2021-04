LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Happy anniversary to the WNBA.

On April 24, 25 years ago that the NBA Board of Governors approved the concept of a Women's National Basketball Association.

The Las Vegas Aces, at that time, were known as the Utah Starzz.

They played there from 1997 until 2002 before becoming the San Antonio Stars.

The team made the move to Las Vegas in 2018 when they became known as the Aces.