LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wilson has unveiled its new official basketball game ball ahead of the WNBA's 25th season.

And Aces all-star Liz Cambage was the first advisory staff member from the women's league to help with the new ball.

The Australian center will test, provide feedback and collaborate on Wilson basketball products.

Wilson sporting goods officials say the new ball is made of 100% percent composite leather with an enhanced grip.