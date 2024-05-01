Las Vegas Aces tip off training camp, prepare for upcoming season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to star guard Chelsea Gray, this year's Las Vegas Aces training camp has been different than previous seasons.

"It's competitive as heck," Gray said. "There's spots this season whereas last season it's like let's see, kind of know what the team looks like, so it's a pretty cool perspective and it's bringing the competitive edge."

It was announced by the team on Tuesday that the three-time WNBA champion signed a one-year contract extension, adding to their competitive edge and their hope of winning their third straight national title.

"We know the ultimate goal of what we want to do so we're going back to square one, building those steps and those habits to put us in position," Aces forward Alysha Clark said.

One new weapon that looks to help put Las Vegas in position to three-peat is rookie Dyaisha Fair. The former Syracuse guard is the third Aces player on the roster to rank in the top 25 in scoring in the NCAA.

"I'm just going to do what I do best and figure out how I can be a complete asset to the team and continue to do what I do," Fair said.

The Las Vegas Aces' home opener is on Tuesday, May 14th at Michelob Ultra Arena against the Phoenix Mercury at 7 p.m.