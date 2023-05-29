Las Vegas Aces tame Minnesota Lynx 94-73

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are continuing its perfect start to the season after taming the Minnesota Lynx 94-73. That marked the Aces fourth win in a row.

Jackie Young had another strong game posting 23 points and also passed the 500 rebound mark. A'ja Wilson was just behind her with 21. Wilson has now scored at least 10 points for 28 consecutive games, which is the third-longest active streak in the WNBA.

"I definitely think [opponents] are more physical this year. They're trying to just, what do people say, poke the bear," Wilson said. "They're trying to see how much they can finally get away with it and every game, I'm trying to feel it out to see where the first punch is coming from. I've been in the league for six years and I haven't seen single coverage since."

The win was also a big one for Candace Parker. She is now ninth in all-time WNBA career wins with 256. Chelsea Gray got a double-double with 19 points and 10 assists. It's the first time she's been in double-digit assists so far this season.

With the team coming off back-to-back games, head coach Becky Hammon said the team is still working on getting into the best physical shape they can be to go after another championship.

"I kind of wanted them to push through it because we're not at quite the game shape that I want us in. In basketball, the best way to get in game shape is to play the game," Hammon said. "There's a couple of times I was like the normal six or seven minutes was a hard six or seven minutes and not the normal where you can catch a break here or there. I'm trying to pushing that line of getting us in shape but not overdo it because the last thing I want to do is get someone injured because of fatigue so I'm keeping an eye on it."

The Aces have a few days off before hitting the road for a four-game road trip. They'll be facing the Atlanta Dream, Indiana Fever, and the Connecticut Sun, who Las Vegas beat for the WNBA championship last season.

Las Vegas will travel to Atlanta on Friday and tip-off is set for 5 p.m.