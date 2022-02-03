Las Vegas Aces re-sign star forward A'ja Wilson

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A'ja Wilson, who's become the face of the Las Vegas Aces since she was drafted in 2018, has agreed re-sign with the team, the Aces announced on Wednesday.

"Aces fans have embraced me and this team since the day I was drafted, and the city has really become a second home for me," Wilson said. "I'm looking forward to working with Coach Hammon, and excited about the future of our franchise heading into 2022."

Aces head coach Becky Hammon described her as "a generational talent both on and off the court."

"She has been the leader of this team, and an integral part of the Las Vegas community since the day she was drafted, and I know our fans are ecstatic to once again have her at the forefront of our pursuit of a WNBA Championship."

All before year five...



▶ 2020 MVP

▶ 3x All-Star

▶ 2x All-WNBA



We can't wait to see @_ajawilson22 HOOP this szn💥 pic.twitter.com/6zBgx1lTmp — WNBA (@WNBA) February 2, 2022

The Aces did not release any information about Wilson's contract in a press release announcing their re-signing deal.

Wilson, 25, was drafted by the Aces out of the University of South Carolina as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft. The 2020 WNBA M'VP has made a name for herself in the league already, both on and off the court.

She was voted WNBA Rookie of the Year in her first season and ranks sixth in Aces franchise history for career points, seventh in rebounds, fourth in blocked shots, and third in double-doubles. The Aces say she's led the team to three postseason berths and a trip to the WNBA finals in 2020.

She's become the face of the Aces in the WNBA, and serves on the league's Social Justice Committee. Wilson and her parents also founded the A'ja Wilson Foundation to help children with dyslexia and their families.

still surreal ❤️ love you SC pic.twitter.com/ChDGFRHQiB — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) January 19, 2021

Wilson also has a statue in her honor outside the University of South Carolina's Colonial Life Arena.