Las Vegas Aces, New York Liberty face off in Commissioner's Cup Championship

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are continuing to lead the league this season. As of Wednesday, the reigning WNBA champions are 19-2.

The squad is also preparing to play in their second Commissioner's Cup after posting the highest winning percentage in the Western Conference. The Aces are set to take on the New York Liberty for the Commissioner's Cup, which is scheduled for Aug. 15.

Each player on the winning team will receive $500,000 and the teams are also playing for charity. This year, the Aces selected the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Southern Nevada. The organization works to help Americans who are affected by mental illness. Through the Commissioner's Cup, the Aces have raised $18,500 for NAMI.

Tickets for the Commissioner's Cup will go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. In addition to the game being played at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay, it will also be streamed live on Amazon Prime.

This year marks the third year the WNBA has hosted a Commissioner's Cup and the Aces won last year after defeating the Chicago Sky 93-83.